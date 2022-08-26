Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 1: Oli McBurnie earns point for Blades with long-awaited goal
Sheffield United consolidated their position at the top of the Championship table tonight with a 1-1 draw at Luton Town.
United were second best in the first half but an improved second-half display saw them earn a point, with Oli McBurnie scoring his first goal since late 2020 in front of a jubilant away end.
Here’s how the action unfolded ...
Luton v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:58
Full time
and it’s a point at Luton for the Blades - a better performance in the second than the first half, which it needed to be, and a battling point after going behind. A goal for McBurnie too, which can only help his confidence but another injury concern or two for the Blades with Norrington-Davies and, more pressingly, Foderingham going off - a clean sheet for Amissah on his debut which will be nice for him and the Blades march on
Good save Amissah
as Jerome goes clear and looks to score the winner, Amissah pushes his effort over the bar
SEVEN minutes added on
Not good at all
Time for a change of keeper
as Foderingham goes down again and is clearly struggling, time for youngster Jordan Amissah to make his debut - no pressure, lad
Norwood fires just over
after another attack from the Blades sees Baldock knock the ball back to him, he strikes it well but it’s over the bar
Wes is across well
to keep out Morris’ effort at the near post - corner Luton and the whistle goes as it’s coming in for a free-kick
GOAL BLADES
and it’s McBurnie who gets it, volleying home at the back stick to send Unitedites wild behind the goal, that’s what you call limbs and the Blades are now level - his first league goal since December 2020 and it was some finish too
Ndiaye gets in
with a delightful turn to leave his marker behind, but he elects to pass rather than shoot and it’s hacked clear
We’re back underway
with a change at the break for the Blades, McAtee making way for Tommy Doyle