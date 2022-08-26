Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 1: Oli McBurnie earns point for Blades with long-awaited goal

and it’s a point at Luton for the Blades - a better performance in the second than the first half, which it needed to be, and a battling point after going behind. A goal for McBurnie too, which can only help his confidence but another injury concern or two for the Blades with Norrington-Davies and, more pressingly, Foderingham going off - a clean sheet for Amissah on his debut which will be nice for him and the Blades march on