Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 1: Oli McBurnie earns point for Blades with long-awaited goal

Sheffield United consolidated their position at the top of the Championship table tonight with a 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 26th August 2022, 9:17 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:19 pm

United were second best in the first half but an improved second-half display saw them earn a point, with Oli McBurnie scoring his first goal since late 2020 in front of a jubilant away end.

Here’s how the action unfolded ...

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town tussles with Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

Luton v Blades LIVE

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:58

Full time

and it’s a point at Luton for the Blades - a better performance in the second than the first half, which it needed to be, and a battling point after going behind. A goal for McBurnie too, which can only help his confidence but another injury concern or two for the Blades with Norrington-Davies and, more pressingly, Foderingham going off - a clean sheet for Amissah on his debut which will be nice for him and the Blades march on

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:53

Good save Amissah

as Jerome goes clear and looks to score the winner, Amissah pushes his effort over the bar

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:50

SEVEN minutes added on

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:39

Not good at all

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:36

Time for a change of keeper

as Foderingham goes down again and is clearly struggling, time for youngster Jordan Amissah to make his debut - no pressure, lad

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:31

Norwood fires just over

after another attack from the Blades sees Baldock knock the ball back to him, he strikes it well but it’s over the bar

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:29

Wes is across well

to keep out Morris’ effort at the near post - corner Luton and the whistle goes as it’s coming in for a free-kick

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:13

GOAL BLADES

and it’s McBurnie who gets it, volleying home at the back stick to send Unitedites wild behind the goal, that’s what you call limbs and the Blades are now level - his first league goal since December 2020 and it was some finish too

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:09

Ndiaye gets in

with a delightful turn to leave his marker behind, but he elects to pass rather than shoot and it’s hacked clear

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 21:05

We’re back underway

with a change at the break for the Blades, McAtee making way for Tommy Doyle

