Paul Heckingbottom has warned Sheffield United’s senior players that they are expected to “step up” in the face of adversity as the Blades look to bounce back from their 8-0 humiliation at the hands of Newcastle United last weekend. United go to West Ham tomorrow looking for their first win of the Premier League campaign, having slipped to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

All eyes will be on the team Heckingbottom sends out to face David Moyes’ side at the London Stadium, with question marks over a number of key players. Oli McBurnie is almost certain to return after missing last weekend’s clash through suspension, while Heckingbottom is expected to keep faith with Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan despite the nightmare against Newcastle just six days previous.

Speaking ahead of travelling to the capital on the eve of the game, Heckingbottom repeated his desire for United to emulate Leicester City and Bournemouth - two sides in recent seasons who shipped nine goals in a single game but recovered from the blows to secure their top-flight status. “Being written off is nothing new, we are used to that,” he said. “Listen, getting beaten 8-0 is serious and we have to understand that.

“But you cannot go hiding from it and hope it never happens again. You have to do all you can and use it. If we do that and manage that, we won’t be the first team to do it. I am more focused and the preparation and players have been good this week, but we’ll see on Saturday. I wanted to make sure there’s certain things that were really clear if we want to improve and become competitive and really push everyone.

“Because regardless of everyone saying how well we have pushed other teams, we didn’t beat them, so we are always looking to these things. That message was always there, the big one was about competing and making sure those things never happen again. It’s how we arrested a fall and began climbing and achieved a promotion. Certain things were embedded in us in how we behaved every day and what was a given that allowed us to do that. Those are the things that people need to be reminded of.”