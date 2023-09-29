Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United supporters have been invited to Bramall Lane tonight to join a “heartfelt vigil” for Maddy Cusack. The Blades Women midfielder and United marketing executive’s sad passing was announced last week, at the age of just 27.

Emotional tributes to Cusack were paid ahead of Sunday’s clash against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane, while United Women’s clash with Crystal Palace this weekend has been postponed at the Blades’ request. Cusack’s mum Deborah and sister Olivia bravely laid a wreath on the Bramall Lane centre-circle ahead of kick-off against the Magpies while a tribute video played, flags flew at half mast and players wore shirts bearing Cusack’s name and squad number on the back.

Men’s boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted Cusack’s passing had affected everyone at Bramall Lane, with a heavy defeat against Newcastle capping what he described as a tough week for all concerned. As well as her on-field exploits for United’s women’s side, reaching the 100-appearance mark last season, Cusack was also a popular member of the club’s marketing team.

A vigil has been organised for tonight [Friday, September 29] at 7pm to pay further tribute to her life, at Bramall Lane. A family statement read: “We gather to honour the memory of one of the most kind, funny, hardworking, and thoughtful individuals we’ve had the privilege of calling our loved one, friend, and teammate. We will come together as a community to remember and celebrate her beautiful life and the profound impact she has had on so many.”

