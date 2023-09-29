Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed his excitement at having Rhian Brewster back available again after the Blades’ record signing moved a step closer to a return to action after almost a year out injured. The former Liverpool man has not played since the end of October, when he damaged a hamstring away at West Brom.

Brewster was forced to watch from the sidelines as United went on to secure promotion back to the Premier League, delaying his hopes of repaying the faith - and transfer fee - invested in him. Brewster was seen back on the grass in Portugal in pre-season but was handled carefully by United’s coaching staff, for fear of a relapse, before being “let go” over the last fortnight to join in with full training.

Heckingbottom described Brewster as being “in a really good place” and the next step will be to build up his minutes gradually, probably through a combination of cameo appearances from the bench and games with the Blades’ U21 side in the coming weeks. United travel to West Ham United this weekend looking for their first win of the season, and looking to bounce back positively after Sunday’s 8-0 embarrassment at home to Newcastle.

“Rhian’s trained now, fully again this week,” Heckingbottom revealed in his pre-match media briefing before the trip to the London Stadium. “We were integrating him into the squad but just looking after what he was exposed to and managing him really well. But the last two weeks we’ve let him go and he’s been doing whatever the rest of the boys have done, so that’s a great sign.

“He’s in a really good place so the next thing is for us to get him some game minutes. Everyone’s been ultra-cautious with it, but under the radar he’s had four weeks now of real good work. Dipping in and out of sessions with the players for the first two weeks and in the last two weeks we’ve let him go and he’s been doing everything that the boys have been doing.”

Heckingbottom said Brewster’s minutes will be managed to “whatever fits his programme,” adding: “Once he’s back fit and playing and on the bench, and maybe coming off the bench, then that might impact on his minutes on a Monday, for example, if there’s an U21 game.

“We’ll just make sure we gradually build up the minutes he’s getting. I don’t know who’s more excited, me or him. You know I’ve got a lot of time for Rhian. It’s a results business, we’re here to win and to compete and fight for everything. But alongside that, there are lots of individual stories for players, that they go through away from here. They’re people as well. I’ll be pleased to get Rhian back on the pitch and I’ll probably be on the pitch when he scores his first Premier League goal this season.”

Oli McBurnie should return after being suspended against Newcastle, while Gus Hamer is expected to shake off a thigh injury that troubled him against Newcastle. John Fleck has returned to full training after fracturing his leg in pre-season against Girona and Jayden Bogle will continue at right wing-back in place of George Baldock, who remains out.