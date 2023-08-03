Li Tie, the former Sheffield United and Everton midfielder and head coach of China’s national team, has been charged with several counts of alleged bribery. The 92-cap Chinese legend played for his country at the 2002 World Cup before joining the Blades four years later.

His only appearance in Blades colours came in a League Cup victory over Bury before he moved back to China with United’s sister club, Chengdu Blades. He later became the coach of China’s men’s side between 2020 and 2021 but last November state prosecutors accused him of “serious violations of the law”.

Now formal charges have been filed following an investigation, amidst a crackdown on alleged corruption in Chinese football. A statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate – the country’s top agency overseeing prosecution – read: “Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national men’s football team, was suspected of accepting bribes, offering bribes, offering bribes at the unit, accepting bribes of non-state employees, and offering bribes to non-state employees.

“The investigation was completed by the Chibi City Supervision Committee and Chibi Public Security Bureau of Hubei province. The investigation was completed and transferred.”