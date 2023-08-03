Iliman Ndiaye’s debut for his boyhood club Marseille ended in injury worry after the former Sheffield United man was taken off in his new side’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last night.

Ndiaye was given a rapturous reception on his homcoming at the Stade Vélodrome and caught the eye with his quick feet and eye for goal, lining up alongside fellow summer signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaïla Sarr. But his evening suffered a premature end when he was withdrawn around the hour mark after going down and feeling his calf area.

French Football Weekly reported that the issue was “a big concern” for Marseille as their newest signing will be assessed over the coming days by the club’s medical staff, with the hope that the problem was simply cramp rather than a muscle injury that would mean a spell on the sidelines.

Marcelino’s side are preparing for their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, the first leg scheduled for next Wednesday in Greece. In an emotional goodbye message to Blades fans ahead of his move to Marseille, Ndiaye told fans he felt “it is time for me to follow my childhood dream and my story, and I am sure you will all understand it,” adding: “I wish you all the best and I will be your forever supporter.”