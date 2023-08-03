Ndiaye was given a rapturous reception on his homcoming at the Stade Vélodrome and caught the eye with his quick feet and eye for goal, lining up alongside fellow summer signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaïla Sarr. But his evening suffered a premature end when he was withdrawn around the hour mark after going down and feeling his calf area.
French Football Weekly reported that the issue was “a big concern” for Marseille as their newest signing will be assessed over the coming days by the club’s medical staff, with the hope that the problem was simply cramp rather than a muscle injury that would mean a spell on the sidelines.
Marcelino’s side are preparing for their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, the first leg scheduled for next Wednesday in Greece. In an emotional goodbye message to Blades fans ahead of his move to Marseille, Ndiaye told fans he felt “it is time for me to follow my childhood dream and my story, and I am sure you will all understand it,” adding: “I wish you all the best and I will be your forever supporter.”
United boss Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to sign two new players with the extra funds from Ndiaye’s transfer, after being promised the full amount by owner Prince Abdullah to bolster United’s squad ahead of August 12’s season opener at home to Crystal Palace - who are fighting to keep their own star man, with Chelsea and Manchester City both thought to be keen on Michael Olise. Palace have already lost Wilf Zaha this summer, the forward moving to Galatasaray on a free.