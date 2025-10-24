Chris Wilder tight-lipped over Sheffield United man’s mystery absence as teammate’s exile explained

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder did not give much away when quizzed about the ongoing absence of loan defender Ben Godfrey from Sheffield United’s matchday squad. The former Everton man, on loan from Atalanta, has not featured for the Blades since a 1-0 home defeat to Charlton over a month ago.

His omission from the matchday squad for the Blades’ next game, victory away at Oxford United, was explained as “personal reasons” but he has not been seen since, with some Unitedites wondering if he will pull on a red and white shirt again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godfrey is unlikely to return to Wilder’s squad for tonight’s trip to Preston North End, with the Blades chief tightlipped when asked about the player’s situation in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“He’s just unavailable at the moment,” Wilder replied. Asked if there was a potential timescale for his return to availability for selection, he said: “No, he’s just unavailable.”

Wilder was more open when asked about Femi Seriki’s recent omission from United’s matchday squads, with Chieo Ogbene seizing the opportunity to cement his place as the Blades’ first choice right wing-back.

Chris Wilder tight-lipped over Sheffield United man’s mystery absence as teammate’s exile explained

“I want competition for the bench as well,” said the Blades boss, who will be again without Gus Hamer at Deepdale but could welcome Tom Davies back to his squad after his recent calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Femi's part of that group that didn't do very well for six games [at the start of the season.] He's a young player as well, learning his trade. So he's another one that needs to raise his levels and raise his standards, whatever he does.

“It’s about competition. Jamie Shackleton has come on and played that position in the Premier League, and played that in the Championship for a big club [Leeds United]. And knows the position.

“So just because Femi did all right last season, there are no shoo-ins and he's not started the season off on the front foot, like the majority of players.

“So whether you get an opportunity because of numbers or you don't get an opportunity because the manager makes a decision, you have to alter that and adjust that by doing one thing. At any opportunity, you've got a chance to impress me and the coaching staff.”