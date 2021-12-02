The striker endured a difficult start to his Bramall Lane career after a club-record move from Liverpool, scoring his first league goal for the Blades at Blackburn last month – 13 months after becoming the most expensive player in the club’s history.

He followed that up with a smart turn and finish in victory over Bristol City last weekend, meaning he has two goals in his last three starts for the Blades.

And, asked ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City whether he still believes he can be a success in the long-term at Bramall Lane, the England U21 international insisted: “Of course I do.

“I didn’t have the best of starts but the last couple of games have shown what I’m truly about, it’s just about kicking on.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for sticking by me, even last year when I wasn’t really producing. And I’m just trying to repay them for their faith in me.

Rhian Brewster celebrates his goal for Sheffield Unitred against Bristol City at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Hopefully I’ll look back in the future and say it was a little blip in my career path, look back and hopefully I’ve scored a lot more goals for Sheffield United. ”

Brewster was taken off against Bristol City with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Billy Sharp, who scored the Blades’ second in a 2-0 win.