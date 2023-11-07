Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Norwood slammed speculation about Paul Heckingbottom’s future as “massively disrespectful” after Sheffield United’s first win of the Premier League season eased some of the pressure on their manager at the weekend. Media reports had suggested that Heckingbottom would be sacked after United’s 5-0 loss at Arsenal, but he kept his place to mastermind a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Heckingbottom admitted in the build-up to that game that the media speculation had annoyed him but he has also been around football long enough to know that it comes with the territory, especially when your side is bottom of the table without a win in 10 games. That record is now one in 11 and although United still have a long way to go in their bid for survival, there is certainly more optimism around Bramall Lane ahead of this weekend’s long trip to Brighton.

There has never been a suggestion that the United dressing room was anything other than fully behind Heckingbottom and his staff, with skipper Ollie Norwood using an emotional interview post-Arsenal to call on United’s players to “look themselves in the mirror” and step up. They certainly did that against Wolves, in the wake of a players-only meeting that brought a reminder of the required standards, and Norwood - who stepped up to smash home the winner from the penalty spot - subsequently described talk about Heckingbottom’s future as “disrespectful.”

“It’s massively disrespectful, to speak about people losing their jobs,” the midfielder added. “The job he’s done since he came to the football club has been incredible. You guys [in the media] know everything that’s been going on – embargoes and different bits and bats – but he’s got on with the job and has never faded away from the responsibility.

“He’s got our backing as players and I don’t think you’ve seen anyone throw the towel in and not play for him. I think that speaks volumes for the respect we have for the manager. It’s wrong for people outside to do what they have been doing, but if you don’t win that’s what happens and it’s up to us players to sort it out.”

For his part Heckingbottom, speaking this week, described speculation as “part and parcel of the role” but will no doubt have slept better on Saturday evening with that first three points on the board. “I saw a stat the other day where I was one of the longest-serving managers across the 92 clubs, which is a bit scary considering I’ve only been at Sheffield United for two years!” he said.