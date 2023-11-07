Former Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Burnley Premier League star makes shock move to eighth-tier side
Former Sheffield United man Matt Lowton has signed for an eighth-tier non-league side as he looks to prolong a playing career that saw him make over 200 appearances in the Premier League. Witton Albion, members of the Northern Premier League Division One West, described the signing as “massive”.
A short statement from Albion announcing the signing read: “We are delighted to welcome former Burnley and Aston Villa defender Matt Lowton to the Albion ... 34-year-old Matt has played over 230 Premier League games. His last PL game was [in] 21/22 for Burnley. Welcome to Witton Albion Matt.”
Lowton played over 70 times for the Blades after coming through their academy ranks via loan spells at Sheffield FC and United’s then-sister club Ferencváros, before a £3m move to Aston Villa gave him a crack at the Premier League. But he made a home for himself at Burnley, playing almost 200 times for the Clarets before being released earlier this year.
Trial spells at Birmingham City and Stockport County this summer came to nothing and just over seven months after his last Championship appearance, on loan at Huddersfield Town in an impressive victory over Middlesbrough, he could make his eighth-tier debut this weekend against Newcastle Town if fit enough.
Albion, managed by former Preston and Manchester City striker Jon Macken, are currently 13th in the Northern Premier League Division One West table and six points off the play-off positions.