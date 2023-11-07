Former Sheffield United man played 230 times in Premier League but has now signed for eighth-tier side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United man Matt Lowton has signed for an eighth-tier non-league side as he looks to prolong a playing career that saw him make over 200 appearances in the Premier League. Witton Albion, members of the Northern Premier League Division One West, described the signing as “massive”.

A short statement from Albion announcing the signing read: “We are delighted to welcome former Burnley and Aston Villa defender Matt Lowton to the Albion ... 34-year-old Matt has played over 230 Premier League games. His last PL game was [in] 21/22 for Burnley. Welcome to Witton Albion Matt.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowton played over 70 times for the Blades after coming through their academy ranks via loan spells at Sheffield FC and United’s then-sister club Ferencváros, before a £3m move to Aston Villa gave him a crack at the Premier League. But he made a home for himself at Burnley, playing almost 200 times for the Clarets before being released earlier this year.

Trial spells at Birmingham City and Stockport County this summer came to nothing and just over seven months after his last Championship appearance, on loan at Huddersfield Town in an impressive victory over Middlesbrough, he could make his eighth-tier debut this weekend against Newcastle Town if fit enough.