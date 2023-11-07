Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tommy Doyle thanked Sheffield United supporters for their “warm reception” after his homecoming was spoiled by a late defeat for his Wolves side at the weekend. Doyle made his full Premier League debut at Bramall Lane but unfortunately not in the red and white of the Blades.

Doyle established himself as a firm fans’ favourite with a successful loan spell last season, but the Blades were unable to afford a deal to bring him back in the summer with Manchester City keen to sell. Doyle is at Molineux on loan but a bargain fee, thought to be in the region of £4m, has been struck to make it a permanent switch if Wolves take up the option.

The England U21 international was afforded a generous reception before the game and shared a joke with Blades supporters at a corner as he moved the ball out of the quadrant purposely. Others reported him patting his heart in their direction during the game while Doyle also saluted the home crowd after he was withdrawn.

United went on to secure their first win of the season, Ollie Norwood smashing home a late penalty in front of the Kop, and Doyle - who later posted “Thank you for the warm reception Bramall Lane!” on Twitter - said: “It was a tough game. The second half wasn’t good enough. They got momentum and once this place gets a bit of momentum it’s difficult.

“That wasn’t good enough and we have to see what we did wrong and go again. We have to move on to the next game and focus on that now. It was good to get a first start but the defeat doesn’t help. I just want to keep playing, keep improving and winning games.”

