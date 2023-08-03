News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United boss explains Auston Trusty transfer decision as Arsenal man checks in

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, is convinced that Auston Trusty has the “athleticism and desire” to succeed in the Premier League next season after his move from Arsenal was officially confirmed.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 3rd Aug 2023
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

Trusty has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane after what United described as a “significant” fee was agreed with the Gunners. A left-sided defender, the USA international’s arrival is another important part of the jigsaw for Heckingbottom ahead of August 12’s season opener against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

Trusty, who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and twice played against the Blades, said that “the opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and show my ability, is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid,” in his first interview since the transfer was officially confirmed.

And boss Heckingbottom added: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to get this one over the line. It is one of the positions we’ve been looking to fill and it is with one our own, a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

“He is at a good age to progress, he has experience having played at international level and in the Championship last year, where we monitored him and he picked up Birmingham’s player of the year award. As a coaching team we feel that he has the athleticism and desire to succeed in the Premier League.”

United boss Paul Heckingbottom had been in the market for a left-sided centre-half for some time, after Jack O’Connell was forced to retire through injury earlier this season and former loanee Ciaran Clark returned to Newcastle before being released. Trusty, 24, will compete with Jack Robinson for the left centre-half spot and could make his debut this weekend in United’s final pre-season friendly against Stuttgart at Bramall Lane.

“I am more than excited,” Trusty added. “In Pennsylvania, this was a dream - almost an impossible dream but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around, it is everything that I dreamed for.

“It is crazy how quick things happen in football. I have just come back from a US tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later I am sitting here doing this interview. Things did happen very quick, but that’s how football works. I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out.

“I am here, I wasn’t wasting any time. Everything is coming to fruition for me. I am in the right place at the right time and in the right mindset. Everything has come together how I dreamed it.”

