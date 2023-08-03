Sheffield United forgotten man Nathan Thomas has a new club after signing for seventh-tier side Marske United. The winger, still only 28, signed for United in 2017 for a fee of around £200,000 but played only three times for the Blades in three years - despite scoring in two of his appearances, including a screamer in the FA Cup away at Ipswich Town.

Thomas was sent on loan to Shrewsbury Town, Notts County, Gillingham and Carlisle (twice) during his time at Bramall Lane before being officially released at the expiry of his three-year deal. He went on to play for Hamilton Academical and spent last season at York City, with the Minstermen inviting him back for pre-season training this summer.

But Thomas instead signed for the Northern Premier League side Marske, who are local to where he was born and who beat off competition from a number of higher-division sides to secure the winger’s signature.

Marske manager Graeme Lee, the former Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers centre-half, said: “We’ve been in conversations for a few weeks now, trying to persuade him, trying to get him down. He’s played a few games for us. He’s a hell of a talent, and a hell of coup for us as a club to bring someone of his ability with what he has done in the game so far. And a great age, he still has so much to offer, so we are very fortunate and looking forward to working with him.”

Thomas added: “I’m delighted to eventually get it across the line. It’s been quite a few weeks, but really looking forward to getting started. The season is right around the corner now so looking forward to getting going.

