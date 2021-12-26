After a below-par start to the current season after dropping out of the Premier League last term, United have recovered to win all four of their last four games and put themselves back in contention for the play-offs again.

They were robbed of the chance to take positive momentum from Monday’s eye-catching victory away at league leaders Fulham into the Christmas period, when Boxing Day’s clash away at Preston North End was postponed because of a number of coronavirus cases in the Deepdale squad.

But United have shown the form that saw then instilled as one of the pre-season favourites to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, and midfielder Norwood said: It's funny how football changes so quickly.

“It's always the case when things aren't going as well as you'd like... ‘Players are too old, players are done, players need moving on’.

“But we have proved in the last couple of weeks that's not the case and we seem to have found our spark again. The change of management has been beneficial for everybody and you've seen a reaction to that from the players in the performances.”

Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn of Sheffield United in the gym: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Everybody's entitled to their opinion,” Norwood added.

“People can say what they want and think what they want. As a group it's a case of batten down the hatches and work hard.