'Hard work doesn't stop' says young defender after signing for Sheffield United

The 18-year-old defender signed for the Blades after a successful trial period, with United beating off reported competition from clubs including Southampton and Cardiff City to land his signature.

“Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with United,” Freckleton said on Instagram.

“It’s been a long journey to get here but the work doesn’t stop now. Thanks to [his agent] for still trusting in me after a long injury and also my mum for being there for me every step of the way.”

The former Bristol Rovers defender was plying his trade in the Southern League Division One South & West for Mangotsfield United, playing only a handful of times for them before attracting interest from Football League clubs.

He was on Rovers’ books as a youngster before leaving and enrolling at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College, more commonly known as SGS and with a football programme headed up by former Leeds United boss Dave Hockaday.

Kacper Lopata, the Blades defender who made his senior debut earlier this season, also progressed through the SGS system and Freckleton, a central defender, followed him to Bramall Lane after impressing in a behind-closed-doors trial game for the Blades.

Miguel Freckleton shakes hands with Paul Heckingbottom after signing for Sheffield United: Miguel Freckleton/Instagram