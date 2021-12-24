Sheffield United fans show their support in the stands: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Sheffield United: 13 random old photos of Blades fans at Bramall Lane

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that while Boxing Day’s match against Preston at Deepdale has been postponed, we’ll all be back at Bramall Lane a few days later.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:42 pm

Sheffield United are due to take on Hull City next Wednesday at the Lane – if everyone in both camps manages to keep Covid at bay - for what is sure to be a bumper crowd.

We’ve pulled out 13 pictures of supporters heading ‘home’ to watch the Blades – see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery.

1. Together United

Sheffield United fans celebrate victory in the 2009 play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane

Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales

2. The final stretch

Supporters arrive for the League One play-off semi final against Swindon at Bramall Lane

Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales

3. The Lane under lights

Supporters make their way through the turnstiles at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales

4. A lovely day for it

A dad and his lad look to escape the rain before United's game against Bournemouth at Bramall Lane

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Bramall LaneBladesPrestonDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4