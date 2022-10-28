The Wales international will miss tomorrow’s visit to West Bromwich Albion and the forthcoming World Cup after being diagnosed with a serious hamstring issue sustained during his team’s recent game against Coventry City.

Although the extent of the damage Norrington-Davies suffered did come as a shock, Heckingbottom said: “For me, it’s no coincidence what’s happened to Rhys, looking at the amount of football he’s played and the amount of travelling he’s done. It’s right up there, more than in fact, than anything else he’s done in his career. If you look across all levels, it’s happening. It’s so tough now for players to perform without breaking down or having a dip in form.”

United’s assignment at Albion will be their seventh outing in the space of only four weeks, as the Championship attempts to squeeze in as many matches as possible before it shuts down for the tournament in Qatar. Norrington-Davies, one of Heckingbottom’s most consistent performers so far this term, had been expected to travel with his country to the Middle East. However, with United confirming he faces “months rather than weeks” in the treatment room, his compatriot Adam Davies and Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye could be their only representatives there.

“It’s impossible for players to play all the time,” said Heckingbottom, suggesting he could make changes at Albion. “They just can’t do it.”

Rhys Norrington Davies of Sheffield United goes down injured at Coventry City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

