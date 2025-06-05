Chris Kamara shares worrying health update amid former Sheffield United fave’s ongoing battle

Chris Kamara, the former Sheffield United man, has shared a heartbreaking update on his health struggles, admitting he is “really, really weak” in his latest interview. The 67-year-old went public with his diagnoses of apraxia of speech and dyspraxia, after leaving Sky Sports following 24 years of service.

Kamara played for United at the back end of a career that also included spells at Portsmouth, Leeds and Bradford City, before becoming a popular pundit after making the transition to appearing in front of the cameras. His energetic style made him a national treasure, along with the odd iconic gaffe on the Soccer Saturday show.

After undergoing brain scans to check for dementia and Parkinson's, after suffering from what he has previously described as "brain fog,” Kamara was instead diagnosed with the speech disorder.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara - who returned to Bramall Lane recently to watch United’s play-off semi-final win over Bristol City - on social media when he went public with the news, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.

Earlier this year he travelled to Mexico for treatment on the condition, which affects the ability to speak as the brain struggles to control the formation of words. In an interview with The Star, Kamara said : “I'm choosy these days. That's what's happened with the work because even though I've got the acceptance of my condition, I still don't want to put myself in a situation where it comes back to bite me.

“So I'm not like the old Chris Kamara who would say yes to the opening of an envelope. Now I'm a bit more choosy. Alongside my apraxia, I have dyspraxia, which affects your balance. So I'm weak, really weak, and going downstairs isn't great.

"Going up these stairs is fine, but going down these stairs, the brain tells you you're going to fall even though you probably won't. Getting on planes and things like that [are also an issue.] Don't be in the queue behind me because I'll be five minutes getting down those plane steps!”

Kamara has discovered that speaking in a Scottish accent improves his flow of speech. “Walking is fine but the thing is, if I trip, I can't put my arms out anymore to stop my fall. So if I was riding a bike and stopped, the brain won't allow your feet to go down and stop you falling.

“You just fall over the sides. It's crazy, but the brain is so complex. It's amazing. I didn't realise the compartments of the brain, where if you talk in an accent ... the flow is quicker than my normal speeds, which is crazy. But that's the brain for you.”

Back in 2022 Kamara was awarded an MBE for services to football charity and anti-racism work. Born in Middlesbrough of Sierra Leonean, English and Irish descent, Kamara served in the navy before beginning his football career. He spoke in 2020 about how a pub in Wetherby had refused to serve him due to the colour of his skin on his way back to Portsmouth after playing for Pompey in 1975.