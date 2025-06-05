Sheffield United play-off hero who helped Wrexham, Sunderland rise makes surprise sixth-tier transfer switch

Former Sheffield United hero Callum McFadzean has made the latest transfer move of his career, linking up with a sixth-tier club after being impressed with the ambition of the National League North side. McFadzean, 31, was a free agent for 12 months after leaving Wrexham last summer.

But he is back in the game with sixth-tier Radcliffe FC, who announced his signing earlier this week to understandable fanfare. McFadzean - the younger brother of fellow defender Kyle, who also started his career at Bramall Lane and joined Chesterfield back in January in a deal initially until this summer - played 23 times for United, scoring a memorable winner in the play-off semi-final clash with Yeovil at Bramall Lane.

He went on to represent Plymouth, Sunderland and Crewe Alexandra before moving to Wrexham following their much-publicised takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

He played a part in helping them win promotion from the National League and was then released after their League Two success, with Wrexham going on to reach the Championship where they will face the Blades next season.

After agreeing his move to the Nueven Stadium, McFadzean, said: “It’s one of the quickest deals I’ve done in my career. I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going. The ambition from the gaffers and the chairman align with what I want to do and I feel I’ve still got plenty more years in me.

“It had to be right for me to come into a football club that wants to achieve things, and that’s why I’m here. I spoke with Nicky Adams about coming here and he said: ‘You’ll love the club.’ I’m willing to give 100 per cent in every game, with hard work and honesty.

“That’s what I’m all about. When I had my first chat with the gaffers, they came across exactly the same as what I am and that’s one of the main reasons why I’ve decided to sign for the club.’