Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oli McBurnie admitted his groin injury “didn’t feel great” as Sheffield United sweat over the fitness of another key man ahead of this weekend’s trip to Arsenal. The striker limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Bramall Lane.

McBurnie suffered the damage early in the game, and almost surrendered the chance to equalise from the penalty spot to teammate Gus Hamer as he feared he couldn’t kick the ball properly. In the end McBurnie did tuck away the spot kick to make it 1-1 but after he limped off, United lost a focal part of their set-up and eventually lost 2-1 thanks to Diego Dalot’s long-range stunner.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although United’s display was much improved, with an increased tempo and attacking threat, defeat kept them bottom of the table and left them stranded on one point from nine games. The tasks don’t get any easier, with title-chasing Arsenal up next at the Emirates, and United will desperately hope that McBurnie does not join the likes of Anel Ahmedhodžić, John Egan and Chris Basham in the already-overcrowded Bramall Lane treatment room.

“It didn’t feel great, so we’ll have to see how it settles down and what the physios say,” said McBurnie of his injury. “The timing was so annoying. It was so inconspicuous and I was hobbling around after about 15 minutes. I was enjoying it out there; it was fun. Physically, it was an enjoyable battle. I like being in those games. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The goal was McBurnie’s first of the season, making him only the second Blades striker to hit the target this season after Cameron Archer’s debut strike against Everton. The Scottish international was close to heading a late winner in that game and has also squandered a number of other good chances so far this season, including one early on against the Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to be off the mark for the season. I should have had a few more already by this stage,” he admitted. “But I’d rather take three points than anything personally. I always pride myself, no matter the result, that the centre-halves will never have an easy game and know they’ve been in a battle.