Maguire class, unfair Foderingham stick and more injury woe - Sheffield United talking points from Man U loss
Sheffield United’s winless start to the season continued on Saturday evening but the manner of their battling performance against the might of Manchester United should give renewed hope that their current situation can be turned around.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are battling the odds on and off the pitch, with their patched-up defence keeping the Red Devils contained until Diego Dalot’s stunning winner 13 minutes from time broke their hearts. Before the game there was another injury blow, this time for defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, while Oli McBurnie limped off five minutes after the break after earlier suffering damage to his groin.
A change of shape, a touch of Harry Maguire class and a proud day for one of the Blades players are all amongst our big talking points from the Bramall Lane defeat...
1. A-pplause for effort
After three short shrills on Michael Oliver’s whistle sentenced Sheffield United to their latest defeat of the campaign, and after the initial frustration had subsided, a round of applause emanated from the Kop. United fans recognised more of a ‘Sheffield United performance’ from their side - taking the game to the opposition, starting quickly, competing physically. For a time the Blades were on top, before the visitors opened the scoring, and although they spurned some good chances, and twice hit the woodwork, United - the original - looked good value for a morale-boosting point before another reminder of the quality that oozes through the Premier League, courtesy of the right boot of defender Diego Dalot. Top teams have players who can create something out of nothing, a quality United do not possess to anywhere near the same level. They must instead find another way to compete and did so for large parts of this game, even if they had to ride their luck at times...
At this point, if you didn’t laugh you’d probably cry. With two key centre-halves already out in Chris Basham and John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic became the latest victim of United’s injury curse in the week when he jumped for a header in training and damaged a hamstring. Sent for a scan in the aftermath, boss Heckingbottom said he didn’t know - or didn’t want to say - the extent of the damage, but it’s just another hammer-blow in a season full of them so far. United were considering a change to a back four anyway but had no choice when left with Jack Robinson and Auston Trusty as their only senior centre-halves, with Oli McBurnie joining the walking wounded when he limped off five minutes into the second half after running repairs during the break failed to have the desired effect on his damaged groin. United have suffered some freak injuries this season but questions continue to be raised about their training methods, and will only increase with every passing week and each new fitness issue...
Back three or four has become the new biggest issue at United, dividing supporters who passionately back one shape or the other. The back three has been an intrinsic part of United’s success for so long; any attempt to deviate away from it, like during Slavisa Jokanovic’s short-lived reign, has perhaps shown why. United briefly switched to a back four during their 8-0 horror show against Newcastle and were somehow even worse defensively. But that hasn’t stopped calls for it, perhaps more out of hope than expectation, and those fans finally got their wish against Man United with Ahmedhodzic the latest admission to the treatment room. Whether by accident or design the change of shape did lead to a better start for the Blades but it’s difficult to say that it made them more defensively solid, against a side who missed a host of good chances and also twice hit the woodwork to add to their two goals. If Ahmedhodzic is sidelined for a while then the back four is here to stay anyway and to be fair, Trusty and Robinson both acquitted themselves well against Man U’s many threats. The acid test will come when Ahmedhodzic returns to fitness and the option to revert to type presents itself for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff...
Having done the hard work, to get themselves back on level terms in the first half and no doubt with the half-time words of their manager about keeping it tight still ringing in their ears, the Blades reappeared for the second half with the look of a side almost determined to be architects of their own downfall. First there was a terrible mix-up between goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Auston Trusty, which saw the ball go one way and Trusty the other and Rashford with a perfect opportunity. He squared to Hojlund and Foderingham redeemed himself by holding onto the shot, but it was a warning United did not heed. Soon after James McAtee put Luke Thomas under unnecessary pressure with a throw-in but the Leicester loanee surrendered possession far too easily and seconds later the ball was flashing just inches wide of Foderingham’s far post. United were fortunate that neither instance cost them further - and it was another reminder that top Premier League teams have players good enough to create their own opportunities, without help from United in doing so