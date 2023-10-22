3 . A new approach

Back three or four has become the new biggest issue at United, dividing supporters who passionately back one shape or the other. The back three has been an intrinsic part of United’s success for so long; any attempt to deviate away from it, like during Slavisa Jokanovic’s short-lived reign, has perhaps shown why. United briefly switched to a back four during their 8-0 horror show against Newcastle and were somehow even worse defensively. But that hasn’t stopped calls for it, perhaps more out of hope than expectation, and those fans finally got their wish against Man United with Ahmedhodzic the latest admission to the treatment room. Whether by accident or design the change of shape did lead to a better start for the Blades but it’s difficult to say that it made them more defensively solid, against a side who missed a host of good chances and also twice hit the woodwork to add to their two goals. If Ahmedhodzic is sidelined for a while then the back four is here to stay anyway and to be fair, Trusty and Robinson both acquitted themselves well against Man U’s many threats. The acid test will come when Ahmedhodzic returns to fitness and the option to revert to type presents itself for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff...