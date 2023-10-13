It’s been a period of only three promotions to the Premier League but containing plenty of near-misses, drama and a huge turnover of players - some who made their mark and others who, well, simply disappeared without trace. There have been impressive loanees, big-money signings and also bargain frees who have played their part in shaping this club’s recent history.

But who would make a list of the 25 best players to have played for the Blades in the last quarter-of-a-century? It’s an impossible task - but we made our man do it anyway, compiling his thoughts for you to agree with or ridicule. Presented in no particular order, here are our best Blades from the last 25 years...