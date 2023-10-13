It’s been a period of only three promotions to the Premier League but containing plenty of near-misses, drama and a huge turnover of players - some who made their mark and others who, well, simply disappeared without trace. There have been impressive loanees, big-money signings and also bargain frees who have played their part in shaping this club’s recent history.
But who would make a list of the 25 best players to have played for the Blades in the last quarter-of-a-century? It’s an impossible task - but we made our man do it anyway, compiling his thoughts for you to agree with or ridicule. Presented in no particular order, here are our best Blades from the last 25 years...
1. Billy Sharp
A name that speaks for itself. Three spells, three promotions and a shedload of goals and memories for a boyhood Blade who lived the dream. It was a shame it ever had to end but who knows what the future will bring when he hangs up the scoring boots and moves into coaching? Photo: Paul Thomas
2. Ollie Norwood
The king of ping, Norwood arrived in 2018 on loan from Brighton, slotted straight into the United midfield like he had always been there and has rarely deviated from his own consistently-high standards. Criminally underrated by some sections of supporters, who will only realise how important he was when he moves on
3. Phil Jagielka
Past his best when he returned for a second spell but in his first, what a player. A homegrown hero who could play anywhere – including a few times in goal – but a switch to central defence was the making of him and a career he can be rightly proud of. A shame United couldn’t see more of him at the top level Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Paddy Kenny
A goalkeeper with ability and character in equal spades, Kenny is up there with one of the best value-for-money signings in United’s recent history. Thrown in at the deep end for the triple assault season, he helped the Blades into the Premier League once and almost did it twice before they lost the 2009 play-off final