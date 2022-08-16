Sheffield United boss issues Billy Sharp injury update with striker set to miss Sunderland clash
Billy Sharp will miss Sheffield United's clash with Sunderland tomorrow, boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after injuring an ankle at Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.
The United skipper was withdrawn at the break after rolling his ankle early in the game, with analysis at half time showing some swelling of the joint which saw Sharp replaced by Rhian Brewster.
That swelling has meant that United have not yet been able to get a scan on Sharp's injury, but Heckingbottom concedes that its presence means there is likely to be some damage and the 36-year-old will miss at least tomorrow's clash with the Black Cats.
"There's not a timeframe yet," Heckingbottom said. "He's not had a scan yet because it swelled up.
"He did it after 10 or 15 minutes; he stood on an opponents' foot and rolled his ankle. It seized up at half time, we'll wait for the swelling to go down and see what happens.
"Certainly he'll miss tomorrow but the swelling suggests there's some damage. We've had some innocuous ones in recent weeks and hopefully we've had them all at once."
Ben Osborn will be out for around a fortnight after suffering similar damage to his ankle away at West Brom, but Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark's injury prognosis is more promising after the Newcastle loanee missed the weekend's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.
Chris Basham is available for selection after travelling to the Riverside with United, while Heckingbottom says Jayden Bogle is "progressing well" in his recovery from knee surgery.