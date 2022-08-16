News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sheffield United boss issues Billy Sharp injury update with striker set to miss Sunderland clash

Billy Sharp will miss Sheffield United's clash with Sunderland tomorrow, boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after injuring an ankle at Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:53 pm

The United skipper was withdrawn at the break after rolling his ankle early in the game, with analysis at half time showing some swelling of the joint which saw Sharp replaced by Rhian Brewster.

That swelling has meant that United have not yet been able to get a scan on Sharp's injury, but Heckingbottom concedes that its presence means there is likely to be some damage and the 36-year-old will miss at least tomorrow's clash with the Black Cats.

Striker McBurnie makes fitness admission after returning to Blades side

Most Popular

"There's not a timeframe yet," Heckingbottom said. "He's not had a scan yet because it swelled up.

"He did it after 10 or 15 minutes; he stood on an opponents' foot and rolled his ankle. It seized up at half time, we'll wait for the swelling to go down and see what happens.

"Certainly he'll miss tomorrow but the swelling suggests there's some damage. We've had some innocuous ones in recent weeks and hopefully we've had them all at once."

More to come from impressive new boy after Basham comparison

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp was injured during the Blades' clash with Middlesbrough on Sunday (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ben Osborn will be out for around a fortnight after suffering similar damage to his ankle away at West Brom, but Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark's injury prognosis is more promising after the Newcastle loanee missed the weekend's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

Chris Basham is available for selection after travelling to the Riverside with United, while Heckingbottom says Jayden Bogle is "progressing well" in his recovery from knee surgery.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Paul HeckingbottomBilly SharpSunderlandMiddlesbrough