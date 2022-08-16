Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United skipper was withdrawn at the break after rolling his ankle early in the game, with analysis at half time showing some swelling of the joint which saw Sharp replaced by Rhian Brewster.

That swelling has meant that United have not yet been able to get a scan on Sharp's injury, but Heckingbottom concedes that its presence means there is likely to be some damage and the 36-year-old will miss at least tomorrow's clash with the Black Cats.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's not a timeframe yet," Heckingbottom said. "He's not had a scan yet because it swelled up.

"He did it after 10 or 15 minutes; he stood on an opponents' foot and rolled his ankle. It seized up at half time, we'll wait for the swelling to go down and see what happens.

"Certainly he'll miss tomorrow but the swelling suggests there's some damage. We've had some innocuous ones in recent weeks and hopefully we've had them all at once."

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp was injured during the Blades' clash with Middlesbrough on Sunday (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ben Osborn will be out for around a fortnight after suffering similar damage to his ankle away at West Brom, but Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark's injury prognosis is more promising after the Newcastle loanee missed the weekend's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.