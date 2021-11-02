Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield United 1: Boss Steve Cooper gives his view on referee's performance against Blades
Steve Cooper revealed that Nottingham Forest will “officially address” the performance of Leigh Doughty in their draw against Sheffield United, with the Forest manager unhappy at two penalty claims that were turned down at the City Ground.
Brennan Johnson twice went down in the Blades area under the challenge of the United defender Chris Basham, seeing yellow the second time after ref Doughty adjudged him to have dived.
United thought they were on their way to three big points when Morgan Gibbs-White put them ahead with 12 minutes to go, before Lewis Grabban equalised to earn Forest a result their manager thought was “fair”.
He was less enthused, though, about Doughty’s display.
"I am not going to get into the decisions and get into trouble, but we will stand up and be counted," said Cooper.
"We want people to be proud of us. We know we have work to do; we know we need to be in a better place, still. But we are trying. And when things are going against us and people want to be unfair with us, we will not accept it.
"I am not going to go on script with you guys about that, but we will certainly be addressing it off script, officially.
"Brennan got booked for diving as well... I got booked as well, I don't know what for.
"It was a fair result even if a few moments and a bit of luck might have gone our way. It was a tough game against a team with a lot of resources; they have players who applied themselves well in the Premier League and on their journey there."