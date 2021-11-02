Brennan Johnson twice went down in the Blades area under the challenge of the United defender Chris Basham, seeing yellow the second time after ref Doughty adjudged him to have dived.

United thought they were on their way to three big points when Morgan Gibbs-White put them ahead with 12 minutes to go, before Lewis Grabban equalised to earn Forest a result their manager thought was “fair”.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (left) was unhappy that his side were denied two penalties against Sheffield United: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

He was less enthused, though, about Doughty’s display.

"I am not going to get into the decisions and get into trouble, but we will stand up and be counted," said Cooper.

"We want people to be proud of us. We know we have work to do; we know we need to be in a better place, still. But we are trying. And when things are going against us and people want to be unfair with us, we will not accept it.

"I am not going to go on script with you guys about that, but we will certainly be addressing it off script, officially.

"Brennan got booked for diving as well... I got booked as well, I don't know what for.