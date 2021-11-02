Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield United 1: "We dominated" - Slavisa Jokanovic says Blades dropped two points at Forest
Slavisa Jokanović admits his Sheffield United side dropped two points at Nottingham Forest after another late equaliser denied them what would have been a morale-boosting win at the City Ground.
United looked good value for three points from an entertaining clash when Morgan Gibbs-White put them ahead with just 12 minutes remaining. But their familiar failings this season came back to haunt them when they conceded just five minutes later, Lewis Grabban given the freedom of Nottingham to stab home after initially failing to control a cross.
United have now won only two of their last seven games ahead of this weekend’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, and manager Jokanović said: "We played a decent game, we knew what to expect from Forest. They tried a few times, without success, to hurt us on the transition.
"We dominated the game without creating many things. But we scored in the right moment and I thought we would be able to survive for a few minutes.
"They scored and I don't know if Grabban was trying to control the ball or not, but we can do better in that situation.
"At the end, we are disappointed because we wanted three points and we feel as though we have lost two."
Forest had two golden chances to score earlier in the game, former Blade Lyle Taylor poking wide from a corner before Joe Worrall headed wide on the stroke of half-time, and the home side felt they should have had a penalty when Brennan Johnson went down under Chris Basham’s challenge – but was instead booked for diving.