News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
20 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Norwich City handed fitness boost ahead of Sheffield United clash – but former Blades loanee misses out

Norwich City have been handed an unexpected fitness boost ahead of this weekend’s clash against Sheffield United, with one of their strikers “ready to go” after recovering from a foot injury.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST

Adam Idah was originally expected to miss the clash against his side’s fellow promotion chasers, but was included alongside United’s John Egan in the Republic of Ireland squad over the international break.

Doyle ready to meet Blades challenge after firing Blades to Man City date

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s tough clash against World Cup runners-up France in Dublin, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said: “Adam Idah is fully fit. He is okay and absolutely ready to go. Yes, he comes into our plans,” said Kenny.

Most Popular

“He trained well [on Saturday] and he has been playing consistently for Norwich every week so he comes back into the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

18 recent United signings that bombed - as chosen by fans: gallery

“We have been building this team for the last two years and I feel now the young players have come in and become leaders and this is the evolution and the growth.”

Idah had been an ever-present under new Norwich boss David Wagner after recovering from a knee injury, before damaging a foot after making his return. Wagner, speaking before the international break, admitted he didn’t expect any of his injured players to return in time to face United – comments which, considering Idah’s news, may have been an attempt to throw United boss Paul Heckingbottom off the scent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates scoring against Reading (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates scoring against Reading (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates scoring against Reading (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

United man denied dream debut v Spurs makes non-league transfer switch

Kieran Dowell, the former United loanee who helped the Blades to promotion in 2018/19, is also sidelined with a knee complaint, as is the dangerous Onel Hernandez (ankle).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades fans facing FA Cup semi final chaos after huge price increases