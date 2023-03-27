Norwich City have been handed an unexpected fitness boost ahead of this weekend’s clash against Sheffield United, with one of their strikers “ready to go” after recovering from a foot injury.

Adam Idah was originally expected to miss the clash against his side’s fellow promotion chasers, but was included alongside United’s John Egan in the Republic of Ireland squad over the international break.

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s tough clash against World Cup runners-up France in Dublin, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said: “Adam Idah is fully fit. He is okay and absolutely ready to go. Yes, he comes into our plans,” said Kenny.

“He trained well [on Saturday] and he has been playing consistently for Norwich every week so he comes back into the squad.

“We have been building this team for the last two years and I feel now the young players have come in and become leaders and this is the evolution and the growth.”

Idah had been an ever-present under new Norwich boss David Wagner after recovering from a knee injury, before damaging a foot after making his return. Wagner, speaking before the international break, admitted he didn’t expect any of his injured players to return in time to face United – comments which, considering Idah’s news, may have been an attempt to throw United boss Paul Heckingbottom off the scent.

Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates scoring against Reading (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Kieran Dowell, the former United loanee who helped the Blades to promotion in 2018/19, is also sidelined with a knee complaint, as is the dangerous Onel Hernandez (ankle).

