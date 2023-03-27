Tommy Doyle ready to meet Sheffield United challenge after firing Blades to Man City date

Tommy Doyle is ready to accept his manager’s challenge to contribute more goals between now and the end of the season and help Sheffield United’s quest for promotion to the Premier League.

The Manchester City youngster joined up with his England U21 teammates over the international break on the back of two goals in as many games for the Blades, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s men to crucial wins over Sunderland in the league and Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United’s promotion push resumes this weekend away at play-off hopefuls Norwich City, with the Blades travelling to Carrow Road three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

All four of Doyle’s goals in a Blades shirt so far show how well he can strike a ball, but none more so than his late screamer against Rovers to book a semi-final date against his parent club next month.

“We've spoken many times about Tommy,” Heckingbottom said, “and one of the things I've said is that he should get more goals. Especially when we play him higher up.

“It was only a matter of time before it started, for the contact he can make with the ball. His technique and that contact is top. He can generate the pace and power and dip, and consistently too.

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against Blackburn Rovers (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Before, it just wasn't quite dropping for him and when it did it was a block or whatever. For him to get that goal, it's what he came here for. We're really pleased with him.”

Doyle, for his part, is ready to rise to the challenge. Mature beyond his years at 21, both on and off the pitch, he readily accepts he is not the finished article and part of the thinking behind joining the Blades on loan was to work on his weaknesses as well as utilise his strengths.

“I think I can strike balls like that,” he said after the Rovers stunner. “And I need to do it more often. As players you want to step up in big moments and I say that to myself all the time: step up and be counted.