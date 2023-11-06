Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Baldock had no doubt that he had been fouled for the penalty that got Sheffield United off the mark for the season, and left defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers fuming at Bramall Lane on Saturday. The Blades got their first win of the season at the 11th attempt, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration.

But there was some controversy over the decision that brought it, with Baldock going down under the challenge of Wolves sub Fabio Silva deep into injury time. Despite apparent contact at the time, and VAR not overturning ref Rob Jones’ big decision, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was left fuming after the game, insisting: “It’s not a penalty.

“I spoke to the referee, and I told him why it wasn’t a penalty. He says there’s contact – Fabio’s shinpad probably grazes Baldock’s calf. I’ve watched it loads of times and there’s minimal contact and if we’re giving fouls for that, there would have been a million fouls in that football match.”

After a lengthy VAR check skipper Ollie Norwood stepped up to smash home the penalty in front of the Kop and speaking to SUTV afterwards, Baldock was asked if there was any doubt in his mind over the penalty decision. “No,” he replied. “I knew if I could just get myself between the ball and the man, there was always a chance there was going to be contact.

“I felt something, I went down and VAR’s there to check these things. They were happy with the referee’s decision. Then a great penalty from Ollie Norwood. I couldn’t really watch, to be honest, but he’s a fantastic striker of the ball and I’m made up for him.”

Victory sparked a huge feeling of celebration and relief inside Bramall Lane with United - roundly written off as relegation certainties this season - dragging themselves level with second-bottom Burnley and to within four points of Bournemouth in 17th ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brighton. After the international break, they face both Burnley (away) and Bournemouth (home) in two more crunch clashes.