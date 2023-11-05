3 . VAR drama

It was a game that seemed to have more VAR checks than normal - at least two potential penalties for the Blades from memory - but the biggest call came right at the death, when Fabio Silva fouled George Baldock. It capped a disastrous afternoon for the £35m Wolves sub - he came on in the 81st minute, risked a red with an aerial clattering of Baldock within moments of being on the field, missed a sitter of a header and then gave away a penalty - but the decision left his manager Gary O’Neil fuming. O’Neil called it a “terrible” decision but it looked right in real-time and the many replays seemed to only back it up - Baldock got to the ball before Silva and was then fouled. It would be a free-kick anywhere else on the pitch - certainly by Premier League standards, with more on that later - and it was nice to see United get the rub of the green for a change when it comes to those decisions that seem to so often go against them.