News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Relive United’s Wolves victory with 15 top celebration and fan photos
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Relive Sheffield United’s remarkable Wolves victory with 15 of best celebration and fan photos: gallery

Sheffield United finally got their Premier League season up and running with what could prove to be a huge three points against Wolves at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT

The Blades picked up their first win at the 11th time of asking, with a dramatic 100th-minute penalty winner from skipper Ollie Norwood in front of the Kop. Earlier Cameron Archer had smashed the Blades ahead but the crushing blow of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s 89th-minute equaliser looked to have broken United hearts - until Fabio Silva fouled George Baldock and Norwood did the business from the spot.

The victory eases some of the pressure that had built up on boss Paul Heckingbottom after his side’s start to the season, but he refused to get too carried away and admitted that it is all part of the territory when your side is bottom of the table. Next up for the Blades is a trip to Brighton and the mood has certainly lifted ahead of that long journey - now relive a brilliant Bramall Lane afternoon with 15 of the best action, celebration and fan photos from our eagle-eyed snappers...

1. Ollie Norwood celebrates his winning penalty

Photo: Sportimage

Photo Sales

2. A Blades fan enjoys a pre-match meal

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. A passionate George Baldock after winning the late penalty

Photo: Sportimage

Photo Sales

4. A Blades fan arrives ahead of a dramatic afternoon

Photo: Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom