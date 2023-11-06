The Blades picked up their first win at the 11th time of asking, with a dramatic 100th-minute penalty winner from skipper Ollie Norwood in front of the Kop. Earlier Cameron Archer had smashed the Blades ahead but the crushing blow of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s 89th-minute equaliser looked to have broken United hearts - until Fabio Silva fouled George Baldock and Norwood did the business from the spot.

The victory eases some of the pressure that had built up on boss Paul Heckingbottom after his side’s start to the season, but he refused to get too carried away and admitted that it is all part of the territory when your side is bottom of the table. Next up for the Blades is a trip to Brighton and the mood has certainly lifted ahead of that long journey - now relive a brilliant Bramall Lane afternoon with 15 of the best action, celebration and fan photos from our eagle-eyed snappers...