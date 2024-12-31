Nine Premier League defenders Sheffield United could loan amid Harry Souttar blow including Liverpool & Newcastle men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT

Harry Souttar’s season-long loan at Sheffield United has been cut short due to injury.

Sheffield United will surely dip into the January transfer market for a new defender following confirmation of Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. Chris Wilder confirmed the ‘major blow’ last weekend with the Australian international rupturing his Achilles during the Boxing Day defeat against Burnley.

Souttar has returned to parent club Leicester City and having been virtually ever-present before his injury, will leave a major hole in United’s defence. The Blades benefitted from their activity in the loan market and despite new owners breathing fresh cash into the club, might be minded to do so again.

Things are always harder in January but there are some intriguing defensive options who are currently out of favour at their respective Premier League clubs - albeit each have their own issues to weigh up. Take a look below to see who the Blades could snap up.

The 21-year-old has bee used sparingly this season, with five Premier League appearances totalling just 228 minutes. Perhaps a more likely option if Liverpool go in for a more senior centre-back in January.

1. Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Recent reports have suggested Nottingham Forest would be open to loaning the 22-year-old out, given he hasn't played a single league minute this season. Was a regular at Championship-level for Norwich City and has top-flight games under his belt.

2. Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

The young defender has played a couple of times during Chelsea's Europa Conference League campaign but no league action yet. United might be minded to replace Souttar with a more experienced option, however.

3. Joshua Acheampong (Chelsea)

More naturally a right-back but has covered in central defence regularly at Newcastle. If it's experience United want, then the 30-year-old 50-cap Sweden international has plenty.

4. Emil Krafth (Newcastle United)

