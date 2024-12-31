Sheffield United will surely dip into the January transfer market for a new defender following confirmation of Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. Chris Wilder confirmed the ‘major blow’ last weekend with the Australian international rupturing his Achilles during the Boxing Day defeat against Burnley.
Souttar has returned to parent club Leicester City and having been virtually ever-present before his injury, will leave a major hole in United’s defence. The Blades benefitted from their activity in the loan market and despite new owners breathing fresh cash into the club, might be minded to do so again.
Things are always harder in January but there are some intriguing defensive options who are currently out of favour at their respective Premier League clubs - albeit each have their own issues to weigh up. Take a look below to see who the Blades could snap up.