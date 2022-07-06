The Blades will hope to further strengthen their squad as they push for a return to the Premier League throughout the coming season.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom made a breakthrough in the transfer market on Tuesday when he completed a loan move for Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle.

The England Under-21 midfielder has already made his Premier League bow for Pep Guardiola’s side and brings valuable Championship experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Heckingbottom revealed his delight at completing the signing of a player his side came up against in a win against the Bluebirds late last season.

He told the club website: “We think he can add a lot of quality to our midfield, he can play in a couple of positions whether we play as a two or a three, and tactically he is very good, we are confident he will fit into our group very well, he's got the knowledge of how we want to play.”

All eyes will now turn towards where else Heckingbottom will look to improve his squad as the Blades boss is linked with a move for one current Premier League defender.

The Star takes a look at the transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.

1. League One duo keen on Cardiff striker Derby County and Portsmouth battling to sign Cardiff City striker James Collins (Football Insider) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2. Tangerines defender heads out on loan Blackpool defender Oliver Casey has joined League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan deal (BBC Sport) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. Royals could offer lifeline to Celtic defender Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli has emerged as a transfer target for Reading (Reading Chronicle) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Boro target completes Rams medical Middlesbrough are close to missing out on target David McGoldrick after he underwent a medical at League One newcomers Derby County (Football Insider) Photo: JAN KRUGER Photo Sales