Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom made a breakthrough in the transfer market on Tuesday when he completed a loan move for Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle.
The England Under-21 midfielder has already made his Premier League bow for Pep Guardiola’s side and brings valuable Championship experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City.
Heckingbottom revealed his delight at completing the signing of a player his side came up against in a win against the Bluebirds late last season.
He told the club website: “We think he can add a lot of quality to our midfield, he can play in a couple of positions whether we play as a two or a three, and tactically he is very good, we are confident he will fit into our group very well, he's got the knowledge of how we want to play.”
All eyes will now turn towards where else Heckingbottom will look to improve his squad as the Blades boss is linked with a move for one current Premier League defender.
The Star takes a look at the transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.