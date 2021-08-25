Newcastle United boss says reported Sheffield United target is free to leave on loan

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Slavisa Jokanović placed a new midfielder towards the top of his wishlist after taking over at Bramall Lane, with some wide players and a goalkeeper to succeed the departed Aaron Ramsdale also targeted ahead of the closure of the transfer window in under a week’s time.

Reports have suggested that Magpies midfielder Longstaff is a player of interest for the Blades, with West Brom and Nottingham Forest also interested.

The 20-year-old, the younger of Newcastle’s Longstaff brothers, hasn’t played for his parent club so far this season and was not in the 20-man Magpies squad that faced Aston Villa on Saturday.

And Steve Bruce, the former United player and manager now in charge in the north-east, admitted: [A loan] is something we’ve decided might be best for Matty. I’ve had that conversation with him.

“We’ll see in the next week, but we’ve had one or two inquiries. We’re hoping something will happen with him in the next couple of days.”

Striker David McGoldrick and Luke Freeman were utilised in midfield as United beat Derby in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midfield, while John Fleck has struggled to recapture his best form this season after forming part of the Scotland squad at this summer’s European Championships.