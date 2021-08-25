Billy Sharp of Sheffield United takes the ball past Ryan Allsop of Derby County to score the winner: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Billy Sharp’s winner sealed victory after Luke Freeman cancelled out Louie Sibley’s opener, and here’s how a selection of Blades reacted on Twitter...

@BTL_Analysis: Osborn performance last night has gone slightly unnoticed I feel. Drove the team forward at times with his insane energy levels.

@geoffforcrookes: Always the plan to prioritise the Carabao Cup this season.

@Mitchell_Deane: We’re crying out for a midfielder and there’s Jack Wiilshere with bags of talent crying out for a club, yeah he’s had injury problems but we’ve given the likes of Jack Rodwell a year contract, surely it’s worth the gamble?

@Dodsy17: Slav got to realise now that 3 at the back with WB is the way to go. We have enough quality up front to score goal given the service. So it just that midfield. I'd go Berge holding with Fleck and Freeman. Oh yeah we need a keeper.

@Justin23Rice: Just remember Blades going into the last week of transfer window. Yes we are in URGENT need for 3/4 players but we need teams to take 3/4 of our fringe players also to bring new players in. Not an excuse though the board just need to get it done

@Cossy1991: If Zak Brunt starts a couple of games on the bounce he won’t come out of starting 11 all season. Class act. That Ndaiye got a lot to offer too

@oldsufctweets: Iliman Ndiaye take a bow. Excellent cameo. Oh and Billy Sharp scored goals.

@helenbail: I’ve been to two games this season and we’ve won them both! Maybe I should stick to just watching us in the EFL Cup this season!

@TheChewitAll: When that fat lad from Sheffield retires I'm gonna buy a bottle of gin and cry … anyone know how we knock off a few years cos he absolutely leads by example

@1JonDavies1988: Got to get these young’uns out on loan somewhere as well. Not ready for the championship but theres a real chance of a good crop coming through