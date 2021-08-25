Why Slavisa Jokanovic believes Sheffield United can take momentum of cup win into Saturday's league clash at Luton

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winner against Derby County: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Blades booked their place in the next round of the EFL Cup after coming from behind to beat Wayne Rooney’s Derby, thanks to goals from Luke Freeman and substitute Billy Sharp.

United now have two wins in their two cup games so far, a stark contrast to their poor league season which has seen them pick up one point in four outings.

And the Serb admitted: "It's important, especially after the start of the season. We expect to be at a better level.

"We didn't perform in the first 45 minutes. We moved the shape of the team, found a bit more quality in the second half and scored two goals.

"I can complain about some of the positioning and concentration, but I cannot complain about the effort.

"Billy Sharp was clever for a lot of years and still is clever. He's a really good option for us. He's still scoring.

"This is good for our mentality and it will help ahead of the Luton game."

The Blades travel to Kenilworth Road for the first time since 2006 this weekend sitting second bottom of the formative Championship table. Luton are in 11th place, with two wins and two defeats from their four games to date.