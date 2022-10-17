Sheffield United lost their place at the top of the Championship this weekend as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Blackpool. Oliver Norwood claimed a 98th minute equaliser to gift the Blades a point.

The clash at Bramall Lane saw four red cards in the second half, with the Seasiders seeing three of them before Wes Foderingham was sent off eleven minutes into extra-time. The Blades are likely to study the goalkeeper’s incident before deciding whether or not to appeal against the decision.

United are now without a win in the Championship in their last four matches and have been overtaken by Burnley, who thrashed Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday. The Clarets sit ahead on goal difference, while Norwich, QPR and Blackburn Rovers sit only a pont behind.

Here are today’s rumours...

BURNLEY BACK IN FOR SUMMER TARGET

A move for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi hasn't been ruled out in the January transfer window after they had three bids rejected this summer. However, they will have to significantly improve their offer if they are to snap him up. (Lancs Live)

NEWCASTLE TO RIVAL BLADES FOR TEEN STRIKER

Newcastle United are said to have joined the race to sign Kilmarnock youngster Bobby Wales, with Sheffield United already expressing interest earlier this month. The 17-year-old has made five appearances for Scotlands U-17 side. (The 72)

DERBY COUNTY TARGET EX-PRESTON STAR

Derby County are reportedly considering a move for Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher. The 28-year-old joined Boro from Preston North End in January 2021 but has been sidelined with an injury for over a year. (The Sun)

CRYSTAL PALACE EYE SWOOP FOR BRISTOL CITY PAIR

Crystal Palace are reportedly lining up moves for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway. The Eagles would look to send the latter back on loan to the Robins. (Football League World)

EX-OLYMPIACOS BOSS REMAINS FAVOURITE FOR HULL CITY JOB

Pedro Martins is still the bookies' favourite to take up the Hull City job, despite the deal collapsing earlier this month. The 52-year-old was in attendance for the Tigers' win over Wigan Athletic. (Sky Bet)

EVERTON SCOUTING BLACKBURN ROVERS ACE

Everton reportedly sent scouts to monitor Blackburn Rovers' striker Ben Brereton Diaz in their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic last week. The Championship club demanded £15m for the Chile international in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

WEST BROM MANAGERIAL LATEST

West Brom are said to be considering a move for Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher. The 38-year-old was named League One manager of the month for September, while The Pilgrims currently sit top of the third tier. (Alan Nixon)

