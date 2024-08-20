Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyrese Campbell gets his first goal in Sheffield United colours as 6-0 tousing of Brentford raises more questions about Blades’ academy level

Tyrese Campbell marked his Sheffield United ‘debut’ with a goal as the Blades’ U21s battered Premier League Brentford’s B-side to further highlight the need for an upgrade to category one status. Campbell pulled on a Blades shirt for the first time after his free-transfer move to Bramall Lane was confirmed earlier this month.

The former Stoke City man played 45 minutes as planned as he builds up his fitness levels but getting on the scoresheet will have been a bonus for the 24-year-old, as Sai Sachdev latched onto a poor backpass and gave Campbell an opportunity he could not pass up. Evan Easton doubled the Blades’ lead after good work from Ryan One saw Owen Hampson denied, and it was three in the second half when Louie Marsh converted from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United, who also gave 45 minutes to first-team players Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies in their own bids for full fitness, began the second half as they had ended the first and after Marsh was unfortunate not to add a second, with a curling effort that bounced down onto the line off the crossbar, Hampson got in the act with a great finish for 4-0.

Sam Aston added a fifth two minues from time before One got the goal his performance deserved, cutting onto his left foot before finishing superbly into the bottom corner. Gary McSheffrey, United’s new U23 coach, said: “It was a really good performance. The three senior pros who played 45 minutes applied themselves in the correct manner and really helped raise the standards of the young players around them.

Blades set for welcome cash windfall after Romano transfer update "The lads executed the game plan we presented to them superbly. I asked the players to be more clinical and ruthless with their finishing at half-time, as we had created seven or eight really good chances to score in the first half. We scored some excellent goals and our football at times was fluent and a real joy to watch. "The most pleasing aspect for me was the workrate of the players. We did the ugly things really well. Our out-of-possession work was equally as good as our in-possession. Their reactions on turnovers were good, really applying pressure on the ball. The recovery runs were excellent and we defended our box when we needed to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest big victory raised more questions about United’s status as a category two academy, and whether their young players are getting enough of a test at Professional Development League level. The young Blades won the national title last season but need to become a category one academy to compete at a higher level, which is earmarked to happen when the first-team move to a new training complex in Dore in the coming years - with the existing Shirecliffe base being devoted entirely to youngsters.