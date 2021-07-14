Over 2,000 Sheffield United fans set for first away day since March 2020 after ticket details for Doncaster Rovers friendly announced - how much and when they go on sale
Just over 2,000 Sheffield United fans will be able to follow their club to an away game for the first time since last March when the Blades travel to near neighbours Doncaster Rovers for their latest pre-season friendly later this month.
The Blades have been allocated 2,012 tickets for the game at the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday, July 28, with a further 1,000 available if required.
For the Blades who attend, it will be their first away game since March 3’s trip to Reading in the FA Cup.
Tickets, priced £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and ‘young adults’ aged 18-24 and just £1 for under-18s will be allocated using loyalty points.
Members or season ticket holders with 50,000 or more loyalty points will be able to get their tickets tomorrow morning (July 15) at 9am. The threshold then lowers until, if any tickets remain, they will go on general sale on July 22.