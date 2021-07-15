The 21-year-old impressed with Sunderland last season, with the Black Cats subsequently launching a £1m bid for his services which was rejected.

Their rivals Newcastle United also reportedly made an offer to sign Sanderson, who emerged as a target for the Blades over the summer after the departure of Phil Jagielka. Kean Bryan’s contract uncertainty, plus a fresh injury blow for Jack O’Connell, has intensified the need for defensive reinforcements.

But The Star understands that, as things stand, Wolves are minded to retain Sanderson’s services, instead loaning him out again to give him valuable first-team experience.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That stance may change if they receive an offer they cannot turn down for the defender, and it may be indicated whether or not Sanderson features in new boss Bruno Lage’s immediate plans when Wolves kick off their pre-season programme at Crewe this weekend.

Birmingham City, who the Blades face on the opening day of the Championship season after they were relegated from the Premier League last season, have also been linked with a move for Sanderson, who played 27 times for Sunderland and was named their young player of the year before injury ruled him out of their 2020/21 run in – which ended with a play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln City.

He signed a one-year contract extension at Molineux last season and has previously played in the Championship on loan at Cardiff City.