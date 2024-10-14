Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chis Wilder has won the Championship Manager of the Month Award for September

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been rewarded for his side’s unbeaten start to the season with the Championship Manager of the Month award.

The Blades are yet to suffer defeat, the only team in the EFL to hold that record, nine games into the campaign. Over the course of last month, United saw off Watford, Hull City and Derby County and drew away to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder, as is often the case with monthly awards, praised his team for their displays but also the way in which they have managed to cope with what had been a hefty change in personnel over the summer.

"This award is recognition for a lot of hard work from the players and the staff in theopening months of the season,” said the United boss. “It seems that Blades fans have enjoyed the start to the campaign, including the fresh approach and attitude we have adopted.

"The rebuild of the squad has been talked about numerous times, what needs to be taken into consideration is that this is a new group, providing a new dynamic, which includes the lads who were here last season. There's still a lot of work to do but the signs are good."

This was Wilder’s fourth Championship Manager of the Month Award - he last picked it up while in charge of Middlesbrough in December 2021 and the last time he won it as manager of the Blades was in April 2019. He also has one League One award from the promotion-winning year with the Blades and four from his time at Notthampton in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blades boss Danny Wilson chairs the awards panel and said of Wilder’s latest: “Chris is starting to see his new recruits settle into the way he expects for his players to play. They have shown their intent for the season with 10 points from four games in September and put the disappointment from last season behind them.”

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman is alos on the panel and he commented: “Sheffield United have been quick to put relegation from the Premier League behind them, that's never easy so Chris has to be given a lot of credit. They're the only unbeaten team left in the EFL and are looking good."