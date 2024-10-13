Leeds United v Sheffield United injury news with 6 out and 2 battling to return

Sheffield United ’s return to Championship action is only around the corner as they prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday night. The Blades have enjoyed a flying start to the league season and remain unbeaten with six wins and three draws from their opening nine games.

They are three points above Leeds, who sit fifth with four wins, four draws and one defeat. It promises to be an intriguing encounter as the two promotion rivals go head to head in West Yorkshire. The Whites pursuit of Blades’ star Gustavo Hamer during the summer has added some spice to the contests between the sides this season and Chris Wilder will be eager to lay a marker down early in the campaign.