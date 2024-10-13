Leeds United v Sheffield United injury news with 6 out and 2 battling to return

Sheffield United face Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday night

Sheffield United’s return to Championship action is only around the corner as they prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Friday night. The Blades have enjoyed a flying start to the league season and remain unbeaten with six wins and three draws from their opening nine games.

They are three points above Leeds, who sit fifth with four wins, four draws and one defeat. It promises to be an intriguing encounter as the two promotion rivals go head to head in West Yorkshire. The Whites pursuit of Blades’ star Gustavo Hamer during the summer has added some spice to the contests between the sides this season and Chris Wilder will be eager to lay a marker down early in the campaign.

Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps, with a handful of players from both clubs set to miss out.

1. Tom Davies - out

The midfielder isn't being rushed back by the Blades. | Getty Images

2. Jack Robinson - out

He is back training but like Davies, isn't being rushed back. | Getty Images

3. Sai Sachdev - out

Underwent surgery earlier this month after he suffered a serious leg injury following a horror challenge during a game with the club's Under-21s side. | Getty Images

4. Dan James - possible return

James has now missed Leeds’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury. The October international break has been mooted as the period in which he will return to training. | Getty Images

