Neil Critchley reveals why Blackpool were disappointed to only draw with Sheffield United

United were left frustrated after having two goals ruled out for offside, while Billy Sharp missed an early chance that would have changed the complexion of the game.

Blackpool themselves hit the bar through the impressive Josh Bowler, who later fired a shot just wide as the home side chased a win that would keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

And Critchley admitted afterwards: “If we're disappointed with a 0-0 against Sheffield United, then we're doing something right.

“We've done well against the top teams in the division this season and Sheffield United are a top team.

“They cause a lot of problems for teams and when we were us in the second half, when we played with energy and on the front foot, playing better football, then we were the team that were going to win the game.

“I energised myself on the second half because I could see the players growing and believing in themselves more. And that's what I want us to be.”

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley before the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Former Blades players Gary Madine and CJ Hamilton also had chances on a freezing-cold evening on the coast.

“I thought it was a really entertaining 0-0,” Critchley added.

“We went for it in the second half and I thought we played with energy and created some good chances.