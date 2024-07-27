Sheffield United continued their winning start to their pre-season campaign with a feisty 2-1 victory over local rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium. There was no Blades debut for new signing Harrison Burrows, who officially joined the club on the morning of the game, but goals from Vini Souza and sub Louie Marsh - his second in two games - gave United the victory.
There was some bad news on the injury front as Jamie Shackleton limped off in the first half, with less than two weeks to go until the opening game of the Championship season away at Preston North End, while Ivo Grbic missed out through illness. Here’s how we rated United’s players just over the Sheffield border...
1. Adam Davies 6
Given another chance to audition for the No.1 shirt with Ivo Grbic missing with illness and apart from picking the ball out of his net once from Hungbo's top-corner finish that he could do little about, he was untested.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Jamie Shackleton n/a
Lined up at right back in Bogle's absence and had to be alert early on to sniff out an early chance for Hugill after Ahmedhodzic had been beaten on the inside. Looked neat and tidy on the ball but made way before the 20-minute mark with injury, limping off via a hug from Chris Wilder | Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Back in the side despite speculation about his future and looked comfortable enough on the ground, as a player of his calibre probably should against a League One side, but didn't have things his own way against Jordan Hugill in the air. Made way for Sydie Peck with just over 20 minutes of normal time to go | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson 6
Preferred to Auston Trusty on the left of United's central defence and looked crestfallen after the Millers' equaliser, which saw a cross into the box sliced away and Hungbo finishing at the back post. Otherwise fine, with a typical lung-busting Robinson challenge snuffing out the danger with 11 minutes to go | Sportimage
