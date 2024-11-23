Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What Chris Wilder said about Sheffield United’s post-derby celebrations as Blades’ connection grows

It’s been almost a fortnight since Sheffield United retained the Steel City derby bragging rights with victory over Wednesday at Bramall Lane and “sausage roll-gate” is just about dying down. The pantomime episode flared when United repurposed the Owls’ song for their manager Danny Rohl, which clearly got under the German’s skin.

Speaking to The Star yesterday Rohl responded to the chant - also belted out by boss Chris Wilder on the evening of the game - by saying: “I would not do this, but if the opponent stadium sings about me and not their own team, hey, they can think what they want.”

But Wilder was not the only one of a Blades persuasion celebrating victory over the Owls on that Sunday evening, with a number of players also seen drinking amongst supporters in various city-centre establishments. It was hailed by one side of the city and, predictably, decried by the other. If the shoe was on the other foot, the attitudes would no doubt be reversed too. Such is life in a two-club city.

But what the scenes did show is the strength of the connection growing, both between this group of United players and the fans who cheer them on. Wilder’s last successful crop of United players were serious when it mattered but also didn’t waste an opportunity to let their collective hair down but such things are becoming increasingly rare in modern-day football.

It is the strange conundrum where players and managers are often criticised for being out of touch with ordinary supporters and then, when they dare to behave like most other humans would after the release of a huge success at work, they are criticised anyway. "Do we encourage it? Yeah,” said Wilder of the Sunday-night celebrations. “They're professionally tied in, as we all are. You don’t get to this stage of your career without being more than adequate and you see the reactions of the players, you see the reactions of everybody after such a big win.

“Do supporters want to see that, or do they want to see them just slope off and get in their cars and go back to their houses 200 miles away? No. They want to mix, they want to be part of it. When you win a game of football, you have to do a hell of a lot of things right. So you have to enjoy it and enjoy it together, as they have done. I’m not going to knock that and going back to the groups that have been successful, they all stay together. I like the look of it, and I’m all over it.”

Wilder’s late-night sing-song attracted plenty of interest but in truth, were the actions of a man with one half of a city’s hopes and dreams on his shoulders and - with Unitedites friends and family - no easy release from such unimaginable pressure. “It [the game] becomes sterile, doesn’t it?” he added. “It becomes emotionless and you can’t get away from it. I certainly can’t. I’m not trying to gain favour or anything but my situation is quite a unique one. I’m 100 per cent emotionally tied in. How can I not be with the journey I’ve been on?

“Players have to show it on the pitch more importantly but if they’re together and enjoy each other’s company, then great. I do believe it’s going out of the game, but it’s something I 100 per cent encourage and why not? You live in each other’s pockets for around 300 days a year and they sometimes fall out and they have a laugh and they sometimes have to go through a bit of suffering. And when they can enjoy it, they have to because they work hard for any victory we can achieve.”