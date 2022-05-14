Morgan Gibbs-White v Brennan Johnson - Comparing the numbers of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest stars

United’s Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, and Forest’s Brennan Johnson have lit up the division with their exciting flair and no shortage of goals to help take theri respective sides into today’s play-off semi-finals.

But who comes out on top in the numbers game? We had a look at the stats from WhoScored.com

The bread and butter

On a very basic level, and on the aspect that most people will look towards, it’s Johnson who leads the way. The 20-year-old has scored 16 goals to Gibbs-White’s 11 and contributed 10 assists to the Blades attacker’s nine. However it should be added that Gibbs-White missed a chunk of the season in the midway point in the campaign and has therefore played 10 games fewer than his rival. Johnson has notched up 3906 minutes on the pitch, while Gibbs-White has been on for 2873 minutes.

Overall contribution