Morgan Gibbs-White v Brennan Johnson - Comparing the numbers of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest stars

United’s Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, and Forest’s Brennan Johnson have lit up the division with their exciting flair and no shortage of goals to help take theri respective sides into today’s play-off semi-finals.
But who comes out on top in the numbers game? We had a look at the stats from WhoScored.com
The bread and butter
On a very basic level, and on the aspect that most people will look towards, it’s Johnson who leads the way. The 20-year-old has scored 16 goals to Gibbs-White’s 11 and contributed 10 assists to the Blades attacker’s nine. However it should be added that Gibbs-White missed a chunk of the season in the midway point in the campaign and has therefore played 10 games fewer than his rival. Johnson has notched up 3906 minutes on the pitch, while Gibbs-White has been on for 2873 minutes.
Overall contribution
It’s here that Gibbs-White has the upper hand. His average shots per game ratio is 2.4 to Johnson’s 1.9. The Blade’s pass success rate also ranks slightly higher with 73.2% to Johnson’s 71.3. While the difference there is minimal, Gibbs-White’s ability in the air is much higher with 1.6 aerials won to Johnson’s 0.2. Gibbs-White also makes on average 38.1 passes per game to Johnson’s 16.2 which indicates that the Forest winger is more likely to run with the ball than find a team mate straight away. Forest’s style is slightly more direct in that respect while United tend to have a wider contribution in their attacking play. Gibbs-White’s key passes rank higher, with 1.6 to 1.3. From a defensive perspective, Johnson makes slughtly more clearances while Johnson makes 0.9 tackles per game to Gibbs-White’s 0.7.