Sheffield United could be up against their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the transfer race for one of their key targets before the window ends - but a voice in the youngster’s ear could yet swing it for the Blades. United are keen on a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of the closure of the transfer window later this month.

United are in the market for a right winger after utilising a 4-2-3-1 shape in pre-season, with youngster Andre Brooks performing admirably on the right during the Blades’ warm-up campaign. But Rak-Sakyi’s form on loan at Charlton in 2022/23, where he registered 15 goals and eight assists to be named the fans’ player of the year, showcased his abilities, with Palace initially unsure about the plan for the youngster this summer.

The issue was further complicated when Palace decided to take the 21-year-old on their pre-season tour to the USA, but he didn’t feature and is now understood to have been told that he can leave on loan this season. Leeds are also keen after the big-money sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, while Rak-Sakyi also has options closer to his home in the capital in Watford and QPR.

One of Rak-Sakyi’s teammates at Selhurst Park is former United loanee Dean Henderson, who enjoyed two successful loan spells at Bramall Lane which catapulted him towards England recognition and an eventual £20m move to Palace from Manchester United. A United fan account suggested on Twitter that Henderson could “sell the club” to his young teammate, with the England international replying over the weekend with a simple message: “I have.”

There’s no doubt that Henderson enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire and in recent times, United have established a good reputation for themselves as a place that top-flight clubs can trust their young players to develop. United are also progressing in a deal for Chelsea man Alfie Gilchrist after the collapse of their loan deal for Wolves’ Ki-Jana Hoever, who would have been a more attacking option.

Gilchrist is seen as a more defensively-minded full-back, with the targeting of Rak-Sakyi explained as a more attacking option to hopefully play in front of him and give United more of a threat down the right.