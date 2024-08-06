Opta supercomputer predicts Sheffield United's Championship finish alongside Leeds, Coventry and Wednesday - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST

Opta simulation predicts Sheffield United’s season finish as need for reinforcements laid bare once again

The need for reinforcements at Sheffield United has been laid bare again after data experts Opta revealed their predictions for the new Championship campaign. The renowned statistic specialists asked their supercomputer to simulate the new season 10,000 times, to predict how the next nine months or so will pan out.

United were amongst the sides to win the title in at least one of those simulations, but every Championship club - apart from Plymouth Argyle - also did so at least once. Opta are keen to stress that their projections are based on what their supercomputer currently knows, and have based their predictions on if every game in the Championship was played today.

“Of course,” Opta say, “these projections will change throughout the season, thousands of times, based on real-life data powering the seasonal simulations.” So, if the season did start and end today, where do the stats gurus believe United will finish - and will they be proved right come the end of the campaign? Here, in reverse order, is what Opta predict will be the final full table...

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: N/A Top-six finish: 0.8% Relegation: 49.5%

1. 24. Cardiff City

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: N/A Top-six finish: 0.8% Relegation: 49.5% | Getty Images

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: 0.2% Top-six finish: 3.1% Relegation: 34.9%

2. 23. Plymouth Argyle

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: 0.2% Top-six finish: 3.1% Relegation: 34.9% Photo: Dan Istitene

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.4% Relegation: 27.9%

3. 22. Oxford United

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.4% Relegation: 27.9% Photo: Getty Images

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.9% Relegation: 24.1%

4. 21. Sunderland

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.9% Relegation: 24.1% Photo: Getty Images

