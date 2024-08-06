The need for reinforcements at Sheffield United has been laid bare again after data experts Opta revealed their predictions for the new Championship campaign. The renowned statistic specialists asked their supercomputer to simulate the new season 10,000 times, to predict how the next nine months or so will pan out.

United were amongst the sides to win the title in at least one of those simulations, but every Championship club - apart from Plymouth Argyle - also did so at least once. Opta are keen to stress that their projections are based on what their supercomputer currently knows, and have based their predictions on if every game in the Championship was played today.