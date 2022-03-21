It was another exciting round of EFL and FA Cup action at the weekend but Championship clubs now have the international break and managers can use the time to look at some early plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United were 2-0 winners at home to Barnsley on Saturday and have moved up to fifth in the league table.

Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White scored the goals against the Tykes to make it two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches for the Blades.

After the match, manager Paul Heckingbottom commented: “I’m delighted in the end.

“It’s been a long slog for a long period of time and with the effort the lads have put in, and the things niggling at me, like teams cancelling on us and the injuries, I think it’s right we sign off with victory.

“The players need a lot of credit. We’ve had players putting themselves forward to be on the bench when not fit. Playing out of position, playing every week.

“There’s always been a big moment, be it a goal from Bill or a bit of magic from Morgan or a big save from Wes. It’s fitting we sign off with a win and get ready for the last six games.”

The victory came at a cost though and it looks like striker Billy Sharp may miss the rest of the season through injury.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning:

