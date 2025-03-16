Sheffield United man sends cheeky "pig" jibe after Rhian Brewster's magic moment against Sheffield Wednesday

Such is his affection for boyhood club Sheffield United, Oliver Arblaster would have strapped up his injured knee and took his place on the bench for this afternoon’s derby clash at Hillsborough given half the chance. The youngster ruptured an ACL in the first clash between the two rivals earlier this season, ruling him out for the season.

So he had to make do with a watching brief for this latest instalment of one of English football’s most bitter rivalries, but that didn’t stop him getting involved with the social media back-and-forth after Rhian Brewster’s magic moment against the Owls.

The former Liverpool striker scored the winner in front of the Kop as the Blades did the double over their most bitter rivals and also moved back level with leaders Leeds in the process, ahead of an exciting eight-game final stretch of the season for the Blades’ promotion hopes.

And Arblaster didn’t miss the chance to revel in the derby celebrations, posting an AI-generated picture of Brewster celebrating with a double in his hands and the noticeable outline of a pig in the background. Typically it was embraced by Unitedites and attracted the wrong kind of attention from Owls fans, many of whom responded by mocking Arblaster’s serious injury.

But it was United who had the last laugh, going into the international break on the back of six away successes on the spin - equalling a record which stretches back to the 1890s, shortly after the Blades were formed.