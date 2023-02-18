Dozy Mmobuosi remains convinced he would be an “excellent owner” of Sheffield United despite fresh revelations about previous debts and a bizarre link to controverisal Brexit-backing MP Nigel Farage emerging.
The Nigerian businessman agreed a deal to buy the Blades late last year but his bid remains lodged with the EFL, who are checking his credentials and last week issued a statement revealing that a number of queries lodged with both United and Mmobuosi remain unanswered.
A number of revelations about Mmobuosi’s business practices have emerged since he was unmasked as the man bidding to buy the Blades earlier this year. His Tingo Airline is in the process of being struck off at Companies House, while a county court judgement of just over £30,000 for a property was revealed recently.
A spokesperson for Mmobuosi told The Athletic that the debt had been amicably settled and Mmobuosi explained the airline situation was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. And in a statement to The Athletic, a spokesperson for Mmobuosi said: “As a passionate sports enthusiast and successful businessperson, Dozy Mmobuosi believes he would be an excellent owner of Sheffield United Football Club.
“With his extensive business acumen, he is confident that he has the skills and expertise to build and maintain a successful team on and off the pitch.”
Mmobuosi’s company, Tingo Inc., was endorsed by the controversial politician Farage in a video apparently purchased from the Cameo platform last February, in which the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader said: “I wish Dozy and his Tingo team a success as they expand globally.”
Mmobuosi has paid a deposit and submitted an owners and directors’ application to the EFL, as well as a share purchase agreement. The EFL revealed on Tuesday that they have been waiting for answers to the additional queries “for some time” and the sale of United will not be processed until the league is satisfied that “the requirements of its regulations” have been met.